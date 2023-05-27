ROW OVER NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING INAUGURATION UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH SLAMS OPPN LEADERS

Begusarai (Bihar): Union Minister Giriraj Singh while speaking to reporters in Bihar's Begusarai district made a scathing attack on opposition leaders over the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28. Lambasting the leaders belonging to different political parties, Singh asked, "Who will inaugurate the new Parliament building? If Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not inaugurate the new structure then the Prime Minister of Pakistan or President of China will come forward to inaugurate the new Parliament building."

Issuing warnings to opposition leaders, the Union Minister said, "When the world was giving utmost respect to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. World leaders were looking at India with lots of hopes and aspirations. This happened due to the pragmatic leadership of our Prime Minister. No Indian Prime Minister was given the kind of respect that our PM Modi has been receiving from the world leaders. Hence, the opposition members should not overstretch the issue too much. Otherwise, it could lead to the insult of our Prime Minister."

Elaborating further, Singh, who is also an MP (Member of Parliament) from Bihar's Begusarai district, said, "India's thriving democracy will lose its sheen when it will deviate from the path of Sanatana Dharma. The newly constructed Parliament building will be opened as per the tradition of our country's tradition and culture."

Also read: Giriraj Singh attacks Madani's demand for ban on Bajrang Dal

The Union Minister and Begusarai MP also spoke about big socialist leaders, who joined hands with the Congress party. "These leaders, who fought against the Congress party on the call of the great socialist leader Jaya Prakash Narayan, now joined hands with the Congress party. We will expose them." Explaining the importance of 'Vande Mataram', Singh said that it was the main slogan during our fight against the Britishers. "So, anyone having inhibition reciting 'Vande Mataram' has no right to call himself or herself an Indian."