Patna: Taking a fresh dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a poster accusing him of being an 'artist who makes the country's institutions dance on his instructions like a puppet' has been put up in front of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Office in Patna. On one side of the poster, the PM is seen holding the puppets and on the other side, members of the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been represented as puppets.

This clear attempt to show that these government institutions work at the behest of PM Narendra Modi comes ahead of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav's appearance before the ED on December 27 in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the main accused in this case. The CBI has claimed that in exchange for the appointment of replacements to Group "D" posts in various Railway Zones, Yadav, the Minister of Railways, received financial benefits in the form of real property transferred into the names of his family members.