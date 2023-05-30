RJDS CRYPTIC TWEET ON SENGOL BIHAR BJP HITS BACK

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had equated the structure of the new Parliament building with that of a coffin, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday. The RJD through its Twitter handle shared the photographs of the new Parliament building and a coffin and asked in Hindi "Yeh Kya Hai" (What is this?).

Now, the RJD has come up with another controversial tweet regarding the installation of 'Sengol' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Parliament building. RJD posted a picture of late actor Amrish Puri who played the role of villain Shera Singh in the 1987 Bollywood movie 'Loha'. In the movie, Amrish Puri has been holding a metal rod.

RJD wrote on its Twitter handle tagging the picture of Amrish Puri, saying — "Have you seen this film recently. In the movie, a big actor is holding some familiar object in his hand? Please tell the name of the artiste and film".

The Bollywood film 'Loha' starring Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Amrish Puri and Karan Kapoor was released in theatres in 1987. Although RJD has not compared the picture with any other event. It was also not clear whether RJD has been comparing the object which Amrish Puri has been carrying with Sengol installed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Parliament building.