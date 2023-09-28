RJD WRITES TO AMIT SHAH REQUESTING Y SECURITY COVER FOR MANOJ JHA SAYS MP GETTING DEATH THREATS OVER THAKUR COMMENT ROW

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting Y category security for its Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha in view of the recent death threats received by him. This comes after a political controversy was triggered over Jha's comments on 'Thakurs' (Rajputs) during the special session of Parliament.

Participating in the discussions on the women's reservation bill, Jha recited Om Prakash Valmiki's poem 'Thakur ka Kuan' and appealed to kill the 'Thakur' within. His statement drew criticism from many sections and the MP was allegedly issued death threats.

The RJD has urged the Union Home Minister to ensure Jha's security and provide him Z category cover. The party stated that their MP is receiving death threats which is a matter of grave concern. Thus, he should be given a Y category security, RJD requested. Y category security is ensured by eight personnel including one or two commandos.

The letter issued by RJD spokesperson and former MLA Rishi Mishra, stated that among those who threatened Jha includes BJP MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh, who has reportedly spoken of beheading him while former minister and MLA Neeraj Bablu has threatened to slash off his tongue. "The angry and bitter threats that are being issued to Jha has pushed his life into danger and he is in dire need of security," the letter added.

The letter further said that Jha is an intellectual, civilised and calm person. "Jha has received the 'Best Parliamentarian' title which has increased the pride of Bihar and the country. So, it is the duty of the government to protect such a talented and respected person. It is thus requested that Jha be given Y category security," the letter stated.