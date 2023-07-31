Patna: The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 6 crore of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in a land-for-jobs case, official sources said on Monday. The probe agency also seized assets belonging to Lalu Yadav's daughter Hema Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, the property of 'D Block' of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was attached in Delhi.

The seized RJD leader's properties were in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and Bihta, Mahuabagh, Danapur of Bihar. The agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, they said. The ED has been recording the statements of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in connection with the case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-I government. It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during 2004-09, many have been appointed in Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.