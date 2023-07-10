Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal President, Lalu Prasad Yadav will throw a party in the joy of becoming a grandfather at wife Rabri Devi's residence in Bihar's Patna, sources said. A banquet will be organized after the meeting of the opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. It was not celebrated earlier on a large scale due to Lalu's ill health, party sources said.

Rajshree, wife of Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav gave birth to a baby girl in March this year. In the grand event to be held at Rabri's residence, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all ministers of the Bihar government, MLAs, MLCs and MPs as well as leaders of the 'Grand Alliance' will be present. However, the date of the party has not been announced yet, party sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav's daughter was born on March 27 this year at Fortis Hospital in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. The day the child was born was the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. Later, Tejashwi asked Lalu Yadav to name his granddaughter after Goddess Katyayani.

It may be recalled that Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree were married on December 9, 2021. They got married according to Hindu rituals in the presence of their close relatives at Delhi's farmhouse. At the time of marriage, he was the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. After about 8 months, he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.