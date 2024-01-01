Patna: Facing criticisms from the BJP over his recent "anti-Hindu" remark on Goddess Saraswati, RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh has courted another controversy by drawing a comparison between a school and a temple.

A poster to celebrate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule has been put up by the RJD leader outside former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence in 10 Circular Road.

The poster states that the meaning of temple is the path of mental slavery while school means the path of light in life. "When the bell rings at the temple, it gives us a message that we are moving towards superstition, hypocrisy, stupidity and ignorance. When the school bell rings, we get the message that we are moving towards logical and scientific knowledge and light. Now, you have to decide where to go," the poster read.

Phule, who is considered as the pioneer of India's feminist movement, had promoted education as a means to break free from the shackles of social discrimination. The poster displays photographs of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav.

The controversial poster has led to a political war of words with the BJP terming the party a "victim of slavery" and even JD(U) condemning it. “RJD is a victim of mental slavery. These people neither have faith in Sanatan Dharma nor any culture. They only do dual politics. Sometimes, the family-run-parties make great men victims of politics for the sake of power. This is a party with demonic tendencies." Arvind Kumar Singh, BJP spokesperson said.

"Make it a public announcement, Honorable 'Coward Bahadur Singh ji', that you will not visit the house where puja or any religious ritual is being performed. Only if you make such an announcement will it be accepted, otherwise public knows the treatment for people who carry out such attacks,'' Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) spokesperson said.