Lalu Prasad leaves for Delhi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday left for Delhi along with his wife, Rabri Devi after staying in Bihar's Patna for 18 days. According to sources, Lalu Yadav was seen keeping distance from the media at Patna airport. He didn't respond to any question, however, when he was asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in Karnataka, Yadav said, "BJP will be wiped out from the whole country."

The RJD chief Lalu Yadav was in Patna since April 28 and after staying in Patna for 18 days, he left for Delhi on Tuesday. He will go through his routine health checkup after reaching Delhi and might also fly to Singapore, sources said. Lalu came to Bihar for the first time on April 28 after getting a kidney transplant. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Rabri's residence and met Lalu Yadav for about 20 minutes and inquired about his health.

Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant was done in Singapore on December 5, 2022. His daughter Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to his father. Lalu returned to India after staying in Singapore for a long time and stayed in Delhi with his elder daughter Misa Bharti before returning to Patna last month.

