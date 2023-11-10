RJD BJP MLAS CLASH OUTSIDE BIHAR ASSEMBLY OVER DISTRIBUTION OF LADOOS TO CELEBRATE RESERVATION BILL

Patna: The last day of the winter session of Bihar Legislature was very noisy and witnessed ruckus as the RJD MLAs clashed with their BJP counterparts over the distribution of laddoos by the former to celebrate the clearance of reservation bill raising the quota to 65 percent, sources said. In order to celebrate the reservation bill, RJD MLAs were seen distributing laddoos to everyone including the BJP MLAs, who however were not pleased.

Eyewitnesses said that the RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan reached to the BJP members to distribute laddoos. However the celebration by the RJD MLAs turned ugly as BJP MLA Lakhindra Paswan flung the plate in the air while RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan was distributing laddus. Lakhindra Paswan said that it was inappropriate of the RJD MLA to distribute the sweets among the BJP MLAs who are protesting against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

The RJD MLA got angry as the plate of ladoo flung in the air. The scenes turned ugly as the MLAs from both sides got into a tussle and there was a fierce scuffle between the two. There was a ruckus as clashed contintued between BJP and RJD MLAs for a long time in the portico of Bihar Assembly. The verbal spat turned into a scuffle.