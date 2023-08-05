REVIVING INDIGENOUS COW BREEDS A REMARKABLE INITIATIVE BY A BIHAR MAN

Oxygen Gaushala

Patna (Bihar): In a unique way to preserve cows, Vinod Singh, a resident of Patna, has initiated a mission 'Oxygen Gaushala' at Vishnupura village, just 25 km from Patna in which the cows squeal to devotional hymns and are not kept for any commercial benefits. Vinod Singh has taken a personalised approach in 'Oxygen Gaushala'. Each of the nearly 500 indigenous cows and their calves residing here is affectionately called by a distinct name. Devotional hymns and poems are recited every morning and evening to the cows and their calves. This practice is observed with the spirit of cow service, and not for commercial endeavours.

Chhotu Kumar, a worker in the Gaushala, informed that garlic and onion cannot be brought within the Gaushala premises for spiritual reasons. Instead, the cows are offered fruits and jaggery as prasad, further emphasising the sanctity of their environment. Chhotu also informed that cows enjoy and dance to the devotional hymns and produce more milk than expected. The passersby also take a halt to watch the eye-catching moment and salute the mother cow with folded hands.

"We at 'Oxygen Gaushala' refrain from selling milk, curd, or ghee produced by the cows. All the yielded products are offered to the people who are in the service of the cows", says Vinod Singh. "There used to be a cow at everyone's doorsteps around 20 to 25 years ago and was revered as a form of God on earth. Our aspiration is for this sentiment to return, urging families to rear indigenous cows and unite in a collective effort to rescue their calves from the brink of extinction. We want to be the beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards the preservation of India's native cow breeds", Vinod added.

