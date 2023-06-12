REVERSE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WIFE SETS ABLAZE HUSBAND AFTER TYING HIM TO TREE IN BIHARS MUZAFFARPUR ACCUSED HELD

Muzaffarpur In a rare case of domestic violence against men a woman allegedly set ablaze her husband after tying him to a tree on the pretext of clicking a selfie with him in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar leaving him critically injured police said on Monday The victim has been shifted to the hospital where his condition remains critical Police have arrested the accused woman while further investigation into the incident is going on The alleged incident has been reported from a village in Vasudevpur Sarai Panchayat of Sahebganj police station area of the district It is alleged that on the pretext of taking a selfie with a mobile phone the accused woman first tied her husband to a tree and then sprinkled kerosene oil on him and set him on fire Also read Woman kills husband with rolling pin in ChhattisgarhWhile the accused fled from the spot locals rushed to rescue the man who raised a hue and cry asking for help The locals after rescuing the man rushed him to the hospital An official said that the man s condition is critical On notice the Sahebganj police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation Sahebganj Police Station incharge Rajesh Kumar said that they have arrested the accused woman following the victim s statement Kumar further informed that the cause of the incident was not immediately known adding that further investigation into the incident is going on Locals have alleged that the accused is having an extramarital relationship and wanted to kill her husband for objecting to the relationship