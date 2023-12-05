Buxar (Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday backed Congress, which suffered defeat in Assembly polls in three key states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - saying those who think that the grand old party has become weak are not right.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Madhya Pradesh, they wrested power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Congress came to power in the Telangana where Revanth Reddy will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

The 75-year-old Gopalganj-born Lalu Prasad Yadav said in the states where Congress lost, it was not because of the party's weakness but because of "internal disputes" between the Congress leaders.

"Those who think that Congress has become weak are not right. In the states where Congress has lost the elections, it is the infighting within the Congress that has defeated the party," Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former Union Railways Minister, told reporters on the sidelines of the 'Tilakotsav' programme here.