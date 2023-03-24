Muzaffarpur: A young girl has allegedly been repeatedly raped by her neighbour’s brother, who threatened to make a video of the incident go viral if she did not comply. The shocking incident reportedly took place 15 days ago in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, but only came to light on Thursday evening when the victim lodged a complaint of gang rape at the Sakra police station.

The victim, who is now four months pregnant, said that she could not file a complaint earlier as the local panchayat had pressured her not to do so. There were also attempts to hush up the matter by paying her two lakh rupees, she said. The victim is an undergraduate student.

According to the victim's complaint, she was called to her neighbour’s house by a woman, who then forced her into a room with the help of another woman. The neighbour’s brother then allegedly raped her and recorded a video of the incident. The victim claims that this repeated several times, with the perpetrator using the video as leverage to continue the abuse.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of women in the area. The police have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the accused. The victim has been provided with medical assistance and is receiving counselling.

The case has been registered against five people which included two women and three men. The police have started investigation. Sakra Police Station head (SHO) Raju Kumar Pal said, "We received a written complaint alleging gang rape, late on Thursday evening. Two women and three men have been named in the complaint. The victim has mentioned that she is pregnant. We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The victim's relatives have accused her neighbor and her relative."