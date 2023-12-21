SDPO Afaq Akhtar Ansari speaking to ETV Bharat

Buxar (Bihar): In a startling revelation, the pervasive influence of the sand mafia in Buxar, Bihar, has led to a series of audacious exploits, leaving district administration and law enforcement officials in disarray. Reports have emerged of a recent incident where sand smugglers, with impunity, manipulated the system, circumventing officials' scrutiny and escaping with a seized truck laden with sand by forging a judge's signature.

The incident unfolded at Nawanagar police station, where a truck, suspected of carrying an excessive sand load, was intercepted and impounded. However, the sand smugglers executed a cunning plan, presenting falsified bail and release orders purportedly authorized by a judge. This ruse facilitated their escape, leaving law enforcement bewildered and the police merely counting pages of counterfeit documents.

Speaking on the matter, SDPO Afaq Akhtar Ansari remarked, "An overloaded sand truck raised suspicions. Upon inspection and consultation with the mining officer, it was revealed that no clearance was granted for the vehicle." Sensing foul play, Dumraon SDPO Afaq Akhtar Ansari promptly initiated an investigation, uncovering the fraudulent nature of the bail and releasing documents bearing the judge's fake signatures. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and a man-hunt was launched for the truck driver Sunil Kumar, along with other involved individuals.

It came to light that the truck had been seized 10 days prior by joint efforts of the district administration and police due to illegal sand smuggling and documentation discrepancies. However, the sand mafia's cunning manoeuvre hoodwinked authorities, prompting a belated FIR registration and subsequent raids.

The deception became evident when the authentic release order for the seized truck arrived, revealing inconsistencies in the fraudulent documents. Authorities, upon cross-referencing various court documents, confirmed that no legitimate release order had been issued for the unlawfully liberated truck.

SDPO Afaq Akhtar Ansari further stated, "An investigation uncovered the falsified paperwork. An FIR has been registered against the perpetrators, and necessary actions are being pursued."