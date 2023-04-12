RAHUL GANDHI TO APPEAR IN PATNA COURT IN MODI SURNAME REMARKS CASE TODAY

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear in the MP/MLA court in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday in connection with the 'Modi surname' remark in which he has already been convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat. The case against Rahul was registered by BJP leader and MP Sushil Kumar Modi in 2019. Patna's MP-MLA court had sent him summons under section 317 of CrPC to Rahul asking him to appear before the court and record his statement.

The case was filed in 2019 by Sushil Kumar Modi. Modi had alleged that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the Modi community by calling them thieves during an election rally in Karnataka. He further said that Rahul had also abused the OBC community by his remarks. Sushil Modi said that he hoped that the court will give “adequate punishment” to Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

He further accused the Congress of dynastic politics saying the party “cannot digest an OBC person in the cahir of the PM”.The Congress leader had earlier appeared before the court in the case and got bail in the case. The court has recorded statements of five people including Sushil Kumar Modi in the case. Pertinently, a court in Gujarat's Surat recently sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison in the criminal defamation case in connection with his Modi surname remarks, Rahul was disqualified from the Parli' the very next day.

He was also given a notice to vacate the government bungalow which a MP is entitled to. Rahul has said that he has been punished for speaking on Adani row, but he will not be afraid and will not stop questioning the government on the issue.