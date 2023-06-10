RAHUL GANDHI GROWING BEARD LIKE MUSLIM OSAMA BIN LADEN BIHAR BJP CHIEF SAMRAT CHAUDHARY

Araria BJP Bihar president Samrat Chaudhary has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is growing beard “like Osama Bin Laden in the hope that he could also become the Prime Minister like Narendra Modi Samrat was speaking at a party function in Araria district of Bihar on Saturday During his speech the BJP state president said “Nowadays Rahul Gandhi has become Osama bin Laden by growing beard and he thinks that by growing beard like Osama bin Laden he will become Prime Minister like Modi ji “We consider Rahul Gandhi a child of 50 years Because a person who is 50 years old and does not have political understanding will be considered as a child Samrat Chaudhary said Chaudhary also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ditching the BJP in the state to form the Mahagathbandhan government with nonBJP parties Also read Panchayat polls in Bihar to be held soon says Samrat ChaudharyTaking a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Samrat Singh said “His mental condition is not good His condition has become like Amir Khan of Ghajini film “He Nitish is adding as many parties to the Grand Alliance There are as many prime ministerial candidates Will the Prime Minister be made in the Grand Alliance for three months he said Samrat Chowdhary also raised the issue of “love jihad saying that once the BJP government is formed in Bihar “love jihadis will be identified and they will be sent to jail He further said “those who kill cows in the BJP government will have to go to jail “When our government is formed each and every Bangladeshi infiltrator will be identified and thrown out of Bihar and India added the BJP chief