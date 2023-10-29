PROTESTS BREAK OUT IN PURNEA OVER A PRO HAMAS POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Purnia (Bihar): The impact of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war was felt in Bihar's Purnea as ruckus broke out over a social media post in support of Hamas. People protested against police for not arresting the youth who posted such "objectionable" statements supporting Hamas. Police said that search is on for the concerned person.

It was learnt that a youth had posted "objectionable" statements on the social media in support of Hamas that sparked a debate not only on the online platform but led to protests on the streets. A complaint was lodged at the Champanagar police station against the youth who posted the pro-Hamas statements. However, people of the area alleged that despite complaining no action was taken against the youth. They then started staging a protest on the streets in Champanagar police station area of Purnia.

People came out on the streets and created a ruckus. They even set up road blocks and burnt tyres continuing their protest for several hours. Condemning the post that was made in support of Hamas, they said that the post has hurt people's sentiments and demanded immediate action by the police. After receiving information about the protest, teams from five police stations reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowd.