Nalanda: In a unique case that surprised the cops and public, a picture of a man in handcuffs collecting his appointment letter from the District Education Office (DEO) in Nalanda of Bihar has gone viral. The man, identified as Raj Kishore Chaudhury has been languishing in the jail as a case has been registered against him at the police station on charges of domestic dispute.

Sources have revealed that Chaudhury appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination while in jail and cracked it. He was offered a post at the Tiuri High School. Checking his result, the Bihar Sharif Behavioral Court permitted him to attend the counselling and ordered the jail superintendent to provide him with an appointment letter.

Following the court's orders, Chaudhury was sent to the DEO to collect the appointment letter with handcuffs, which surprised the officials and the public. Planning in-charge Sumit Kumar and law in-charge Amit Kumar Mishra had a telephone conversation with the District Education Officer. The appointment letter was then handed over to Chaudhury after completion of the necessary paperwork.

"Chaudhury has received the required appointment letter. However, he will remain suspended from the school because no imprisoned teacher can teach unless granted bail, as per the rules. Once granted bail, he can join the school after completing departmental procedures," Mishra said.