Patna (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a prisoner at Danapur Court in Patna was allegedly shot dead by two miscreants in broad daylight. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, also known as Chhote Sarkar. The police immediately shot both the accused and caught them at gunpoint. They have been taken into custody. After receiving the information, Patna West City SP and police from the nearby police station reached the spot.

The incident took place when police were taking Sarkar to produce him in court. He came from Beur Jail for the hearing. The incident created panic among the people, who were present there on the premises. Various criminal cases were registered against the deceased in different jails and he was in jail for the past few months.

The incident has raised questions regarding the security arrangements inside the premises. The police launched an investigation and are interrogating the two accused. The police are also trying to find out the actual cause behind the murder. Apart from this, they have also recovered the weapon used for the murder. Further investigation is going on in this regard.