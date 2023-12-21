Darbhanga (Bihar): Posters stating 'revolutionary warriors' were put up on the walls of the mastermind of Parliament security breach, Lalit Jha's residence in Bihar's Darbhanga on Wednesday. The posters featuring pictures of Lalit Jha and his companions Neelam Azad, Manoranjan Sagar, Amol Shinde and Mahesh were put up on the wall. The poster also stated, "We want freedom from hunger, unemployment and inflation."

Along with the picture of Kalpana Imaandaar, the working president of Rashtriya Lok Andolan and her mobile number has also been mentioned in the poster. In the meantime, Kalpana on Wednesday met Lalit Jha's parents and assured them of all possible help.

Lalit Jha's family members said that on Wednesday evening, two unidentified people from Haryana and Mumbai had come to their house. "After meeting us, they said that they would make arrangements for us to travel to meet Lalit. They also said that Lalit is not a coward but a revolutionary warrior. While leaving, they pasted the poster on the wall," Jha's father said.

However, the police have not yet given any statement on this incident. Earlier, the Delhi police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at the residence of Lalit Mohan Jha for questioning.