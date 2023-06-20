Patna: Ahead of the mega Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, a poster war has been started in the city by Samajwadi Party on behalf of RJD where BJP is being held responsible for inflation, riots and unemployment.

A huge poster titled 'Let's resolve to make the country BJP-free' has been put up by the Samajwadi Party outside the RJD office on Veerchand Patel Path. The poster with photographs of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Opposition leaders and their alliance in Bihar. Along with this, BJP has been described as a rioter and blamed it for unemployment and inflation.

In the poster, that has been put up by Samajwadi Party state president Dharamveer Yadav, BJP has been accused of doing politics in the name of Ram. The poster has given a call to all the Opposition parties to come together and free the country from BJP.

Citing instance of the former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani's Ram Rath Yatra, the poster has called upon the Opposition parties to show the same strength in ousting BJP that was used in restricting the Ram Rath Yatra in Bihar in 1990. All Opposition parties should fight unitedly against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the poster read. It also displays a photograph of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat welcoming BJP leaders, who triggered riots, with flower bouquets.

The BJP is also preparing its strategy to counter the opposition meeting and it is to be seen as to how the saffron party reacts to the poster.