Patna A mob of illegal sand mining network in Bihar s Patna attacked three mining department officials who were involved in an inspection after the policemen who were believed to offer protection to the mining team took to their heels on Monday The entire turn of events were caught on a camera and the video has who trickled out in the social media generating huge backlash In a damage control exercise Bihar Police have arrested 44 persons who were believed to have been indulged in the attack besides seizing 50 vehicles involved in illegal sand mining The injured officials were identified as Amya Kumari a woman inspector Sayeed Farhin a mining inspector and Kumar Gaurav district mining officerIn the video a young policeman with his face covered with his handkerchief and was seen shying away from the camera while fleeing the spot The camera follows him as he checks on the other two policemen trailing him He is seen signaling them to join and all three run away As the camera follows the crowd it could be seen the mob was going on a rampage at a distanceIn another video the mob was seen going after the officers indiscriminately The women inspectors appear to take refuge on the district mining officer and he was seen pleading with them to leave them The attackers pelt stones and use sticks to beat all three of them and they were beaten black and blue The charged up mob was heard extolling others to hit them as the blows kept landing on the officers on duty In one frame one of the woman inspector was being dragged away Patna West Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said A group of antisocial elements attacked district mining officers while they were carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area So far we have arrested 44 persons in connection with the incident Three persons including a district mining officer and two mining inspectors were injured in the incident