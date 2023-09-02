PG DOCTOR ALLEGEDLY DIES BY SUICIDE AT AIIMS PATNA

Patna: In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly committed suicide at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Patna, the capital of Bihar, sources said on Saturday. The deceased is said to be a PG student in the anesthesia department. The deceased youth has been identified as Nilesh, a resident of Haryana.

Senior professors of AIIMS have suspected that the young man has committed suicide by consuming anesthesia medicine. The incident has been reported to the police. The police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter. The incident comes amid rising cases of suicides among aspirants of competitive examinations in Kota, the hub of tuition in Rajasthan.

Also read: Tests, coaching exams stalled for 2 months after 2 NEET aspirants die by suicide, taking toll to 22 this year

Due to the rising cases of suicides, the district administration Kota recently issued directions staying tests and examinations at coaching centres for two months with immediate effect. The directions issued on Sunday came hours after two students ended their lives allegedly due to study pressure. According to the police, Avishkar Shambaji Kasle (17), allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building in Jawahar Nagar.

The institute's staff rushed Kasle to a hospital but he succumbed on the way. Four hours after Kasle's death, 18-year-old Adarsh Raj, who was also preparing for the competitive exam, allegedly committed suicide at the rented flat under Kunhadi police station area at around 7 pm, police said. The teen's sister and cousin brother reached the flat and broke open his room when he did not respond.

A police official said that Raj was found hanging from the ceiling. Raj was reportedly breathing when he was taken down but succumbed on the way to hospital, police said.