PETITION FILED IN MUZAFFARPUR CIVIL COURT AGAINST STALIN UDAYANIDHI OVER SANATANA DHARMA REMARK

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A petition was filed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur Civil Court on Monday against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter's unsavoury remark against Sanatana Dharma. The petition was filed by Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sunil Kumar Ojha before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal and alleged that the remark has hurt Hindu sentiments. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 14.

Speaking to the media, advocate Sunil Kumar Ojha said, "The statement of Udayanidhi has hurt the religious sentiments of crores of people across the country, who believe in Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma. The accused has given such a statement for the purpose of taking political advantage. Strict legal action should be taken against the accused. The court has accepted the complaint. The court will hear the matter on September 14.''

Alleging that 'Sanatana dharma' is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated. Udhayanidhi Stalin also compared Sanatana Dharma to Corona, Dengue and Malaria in a programme in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. A row has kicked up following the statement by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

His remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country. Meanwhile, some leaders have demanded that Udayanidhi be booked for his remark against Sanatana Dharma.