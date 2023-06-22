Patna: With just a day to go for the Opposition unity meeting, Nitish Kumar, the prime organiser of the event, is facing backlash from 'like-minded' Aam Aadmi Party supporters in his own backyard.

A day before the meet, prime locations in Patla are awash with posters, and banners hailing Kejriwal as the stage looks set for the first joint Opposition show of strength. Interestingly, the AAP also questioned the credentials of Nitish Kumar terming him 'dal badlu' or party-hopper. In these posters, Arvind Kejriwal, who is attending the meet, has been shown as the Prime Ministerial candidate in a gesture that is sure to embarrass Nitish on his home turf.

AAP supporters taunting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by pasting posters against Nitish, who is shown as an 'ally of PM Narendra Modi' raised the heckles of JDU leaders.

One poster has also been put right in front of the main gate of the BJP office. Arvind Kejriwal has been shown as the 'Prime Ministerial candidate' in the poster. It has been written that "There is neither hope nor faith, people of the country, be careful of Nitish Kumar, Modi ji's special friend." The poster emphasised that apart from Arvind Kejriwal, there is no other face in the Opposition.

During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Aam Aadmi Party member Vikas Kumar Jyoti said, "If there is a big face of the Opposition, he is Arvind Kejriwal. That's why we announced that in this Opposition meeting that Arvind Kejriwal will be declared as the face of the Prime Minister."

Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Vikas Kumar Jyoti said that when Rahul Gandhi is not even a member of Parliament, then how can he be the prime ministerial candidate? He said Aam Aadmi Party has understood Nitish's clandestine plan, who is a 'dal badlu'. Jyoti said Nitish would again 'backstab' RJD and within two months, the alliance government will fall. "Take my word, on August 15, a second Chief Minister will hoist the flag at Gandhi Maidan," the AAP party man said.

Ahead of the grand meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday announced that she would skip the meeting and clarified her stance against an opposition alliance.

Apart from Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mehbooba Mufti and Hemant Soren are expected to take part in the meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP last year.