Patna (Bihar) : RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday claimed that anyone can become the convener of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Claiming that there is no dispute on the issue of who will be the convener of INDIA alliance, Lalu said, "We will finalise the convener in the meeting scheduled on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai."

There is a possibility to make a convener for every three to four states or one convener for one state," Lalu Yadav said while interacting with media persons in Gopalganj ."A convener will be appointed to coordinate between two or more parties. There is no dispute on this issue. Everyone will sit together in Mumbai and unanimously appoint the convener or conveners of INDIA," he said.

During the first meeting in Patna, there was a buzz that JD (U) chairperson and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be appointed as the convener of INDIA as he brought many parties on one platform to take on the BJP, according to an IANS report. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav has expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance toppling the ruling BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

