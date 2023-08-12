Patna (Bihar): The Patna High Court, which is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging illegal removal of the uterus of women and girls in Bihar, on Friday ordered the state government to provide the details of the compensation paid so far to the victim women who had their uterus stolen by doctors treating them for minor ailments between 2011 and 2012. The state government was asked to provide compensation in three months.

The infamous 'Uterus scam' case will next be heard in Patna High Court on September 1, 2023. The bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran is hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of the Veteran Forum.

According to official sources, Petitioner's advocate Dinu Kumar said that no investigation was carried out by the state government in connection with the alleged uterus removal scam involving over 27 thousand women even when the State Human Rights Commission ordered an inquiry in this regard. Kumar also said that the state government was ordered to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to women below 40 years and Rs 1.5 lakh to women above 40 years.

The money was to be deposited in their accounts in three months. The state government does not have any record as to how many women have been given compensation and how much money has been spent, Kumar said. In 2017, a Public Interest Litigation was filed by Veteran Forum in Patna High Court. It alleged that a large number of women including some unmarried girls were operated without their consent and their uterus was removed by doctors in various hospitals across Bihar. Advocates Dinu Kumar and Ritika Rani represented the parties before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

