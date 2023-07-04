Patna: The Patna High Court will on Tuesday hear a petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Modi surname remarks case. The court had on May 15 postponed the hearing in the case till July 4, that is today. Earlier, while hearing the same case, the MP-MLA court of Patna had ordered the Congress leader to appear physically in the case.

However, Rahul Gandhi challenged the said order of the MP/MLA Court in the Patna High Court. While hearing the matter, a single bench of Patna High Court Justice Sandeep Kumar had given relief to Rahul Gandhi. The court had exempted the Congress leader from the order of the MP/MLA court to appear physically in the case.

Also read: Adani symbol of corruption; Congress will win Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi in Kolar

Rahul's lawyer Anshul will present his case before the Patna High Court on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. The case is related to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Karnataka. During his election speech, Rahul had questioned “why all thieves happen to be Modis”.

Following his speech, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Modi had filed a defamation case against Rahul in 2019 itself. In his petition, Sushil Modi said that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the entire Modi community by calling Modi a thief. In another case related to Modi surname, Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years by the Surat court of Gujarat.

A day after his conviction, Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership was also suspended.