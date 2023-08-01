PATNA HC TO ANNOUNCE VERDICT ON PLEAS CHALLENGING CASTE BASED SURVEY TODAY

Patna: The Patna High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on the pleas challenging Nitish Kumar government's decision to conduct caste-based survey in the state, on Tuesday.

Earlier, after hearing five pleas in this case for five days, a bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy of Patna High Court had reserved the verdict on July 7.

In the last hearing, Advocate General PK Shahi had appeared before court on behalf of the state government. He mentioned that this is a survey wherein the main objective is to collect data regarding common people and use it for their welfare. He had also stated that caste details are provided at the time of admission in educational institutions or while applying for jobs. He argued that caste is an integral part of the society.

Further, Shahi told the court that no one is being forced to provide any information during this survey. Around 80 percent work of the survey has already been completed, he told. The petitioner's lawyer Abhinav Srivastava told the court that the state government is spending Rs 500 crore for the survey and termed it unconstitutional.

The survey was rolled out in two phases earlier this year. The first phase that included household counting was held from January 7 to 21. The second phase under which, information related to the socio-economic condition was being collected began on April 15 and was scheduled to end in May.

While hearing the pleas against the Bihar government's decision, the Patna High Court had put an interim stay on the survey. The court directed the state government to stop the survey immediately and ensure that the data collected so far is not shared with anyone till the final verdict is passed.