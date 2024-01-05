PATNA HC RECEIVES E MAIL THREATENING TO BLOW UP PREMISES ATS FIND NOTHING SUSPICIOUS

Patna: After terrorists put the Kolkata police on red alert with a threat to blow up the iconic Indian Museum through an incriminating e mail, panic spread across the Patna High Court after an e mail was received by the Registrar General about bombing the temple of justice. Preliminary investigation revealed the e mail to be fake as the police could not find anything suspicious after reaching the spot with sniffer dogs and a bomb squad.

The e mail threatened to attack several courts in the country, including the Patna High Court. Responding to the mail, Kotwali Law and Order DSP Krishna Murari Prasad, along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), bomb squad, dog squad and police forces, rushed to the spot and thoroughly examined the area.