Man staying in hospital as patient for five years caught stealing gold ornaments from dead bodies

Nalanda (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a man staying at a hospital in Bihar's Nalanda for the last five years was caught stealing gold jewellery from the dead bodies. The incident took place at the Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital. Hospital authorities said that after the man was caught stealing, he was banned from even entering the hospital again.

"The man identified as Premchand Prasad, a resident of Ward No. 33 Khandak Mohalla was admitted to the hospital almost five years ago. On September 25, he was caught stealing gold jewellery from the bodies of the deceased in a car accident. He was caught by the relatives of the deceased and was handed over to the doctors, who warned him and banned him from entering the hospital ever again," added officials from the hospital.

"Premchand was admitted to the hospital after he fell ill almost five years ago. Since then, he has been staying in the hospital. He says that his son and daughter-in-law have refused to keep him with them. Whenever the hospital authority asks him to leave, he makes some excuses and gets admitted to the hospital again," they added.

Earlier, when Premchand was asked to leave the hospital, he went out for four to five hours and returned saying that he was having difficulty in breathing.

Out of mercy, the hospital authority agreed to admit him. But, he was caught while trying to steal a gold chain from a dead body. As this was the first time that he was caught doing such an act, the hospital authority did not register any complaint to the police and let him go with a warning.