Parliamentary Breach Case: Mastermind Lalit Jha's family

Darbhanga: The Parliamentary breach on December 13 in which infiltrators raised slogans and released smoke inside and outside the House has links with Darbhanga in Bihar as the mastermind of this attack, Lalit Jha, is a resident of Rampur Uday village of Alinagar block.

Jha's parents denied all charges against him, negating his involvement in the crime. His father, Devanand Jha said that he had never done anything suspicious to doubt his actions. "Lalit had told us that he would be leaving for Delhi to meet his friend and return within two to four days. We blessed him and gave him Rs 250. We had no idea that Jha would be linked to such a heinous crime. He had travelled to Delhi earlier as well, but never discussed the purpose of his visit with us," his father said.

His mother, Manjula Jha said that his son worshipped revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. "We have no added information about him. Lalit considered Bhagat Singh as his guru and we were aware of that." Nobody ever came to meet Lalit at his residence, she said. "We don't have any information regarding his whereabouts outside the house," she added.

Lalit's neighbour, Suman Jha revealed a shocking statement. He said that Lalit had not returned to the village in the past year. "He was calm and composed since childhood. After completing his primary education in the village, he shifted to Kolkata," he added.

Lalit's parents are very upset about the news, Suman said. "It was only yesterday that we were informed about his name being referred to as the mastermind in the Parliamentary breach case. Lalit being the gentleman he has always been, this news sent a chill down our spine," he added.