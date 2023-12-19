Darbhanga: The Delhi police arrived at the residence of Lalit Mohan Jha, the mastermind of the Parliament Security Breach that happened on December 13, for questioning in the early hours of Tuesday. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at his residence on Monday evening.

The officials reached Rampur Uday village of Bahera police station of Darbhanga district and questioned Jha's father Devanand Jha, mother Manjula Jha and younger brothers Haridarshan Jha and Shambhu Jha.

Lalit's father Devanand Jha said, "Two officers of the ATS investigating agency had reached our house. A police officer from Bahera police station was with him. He interrogated Lalit for about two hours."

"The ATS team also enquired about my movable and immovable property. During the interrogation, information was sought about Lalit's arrival in the village. They took detailed information regarding Lalit Jha's travel to Delhi," Devanand Jha said. The family said that due to the Parliament case, they are unable to go to Kolkata for work.

"ATS has interrogated Lalit Jha's father and collected information about him. Today the Delhi Police team had gone to Rampur Uday village," Bahera police station in-charge BK Brajesh said.