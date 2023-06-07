Patna: In an effort to forge unity among opposition members ahead of the 2024 polls, top leaders from the non-BJP parties will attend the meeting on June 23 in Patna. This was announced by Bihar ruling party and Janata Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh on Wednesday. Singh along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was addressing a press conference in Bihar's capital Patna.

"The opposition meeting will be held on June 23 in Patna. All opposition parties have agreed to this...Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI Gen Secy D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Dipankar Bhattacharya will attend the meet," said Lalan Singh.

"We had called a meeting of leaders belonging to different political parties on June 12. But several chief ministers and other leaders of the political parties due to some unavoidable reason expressed their inability to attend the meeting in Patna. Now, the opposition members' meeting in Patna is slated for June 23. All opposition parties have consented to attend the meeting on June 23," Singh added.

The meeting is a key development in the opposition unity bid ahead of the 2024 general elections and its outcome will determine if the opposition stands any chance against the ruling BJP. It will be interesting to note Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's response during the meeting as Congress has clearly said it has "trust" issues with his party.

