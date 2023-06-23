Patna (Bihar): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that all the Opposition leaders are united and will next meet at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, where they will make an agenda.

Addressing reporters after the much-anticipated meeting concluded on Friday afternoon, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "All the leaders are united and we are preparing a Common agenda. On July 12, we are again meeting at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. We will sit there and make an agenda."

Mallikarjun addresses press conference in Patna

Leaders of 17 political parties attended the meeting conveyed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Membooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), CPI leader D Raja among others attended the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, described the meeting as a good one. "The next meeting after a few days will be conducted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge," said Nitish Kumar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Whatever starts in Patna becomes a public movement. Three things have been resolved - we are united, we will fight together and we will fight for the country." "The BJP wants that history is changed. And we want history should be saved from Bihar. Our objective is to speak against this fascist government," she added.

Mamata Banerjee addressing press conference

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the Opposition parties met to "save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back". "I and Mehbooba Mufti belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered. Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House. Why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu & Kashmir," he added. CPI leader D Raja said that the BJP's nine-year rule has become "disastrous and detrimental" to constitution of the country.