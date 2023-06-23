BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain speaking to ETV Bharat

Patna: Coming together of opposition parties to take on BJP for the 2024 general election and holding a meeting in Bihar's capital Patna on Friday (June 23), BJP leader and Bihar MLC Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, said that the "bonhomie" was short-lived. "It will not continue even for three months. It was just a photo opportunity. The outcome will be nothing. The opposition leaders gathered in Patna just to take part in an event."

"Members of the different political parties will enjoy cuisines. And after the banquet was over, they will forget everything. Leaving everything behind, opposition leaders will pack up and go home. The opposition leaders will shake hands just for the sake of formality. The event was just a shaking of hands. The differences still persist in their heart," said Shahnawaz, adding, "The opposition leaders came together just for a brief period. They will fight elections against each other. The opposition leaders will use foul language against each other."

Speaking about the outcome of the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, the BJP leader, "The outcome of the meeting was nothing. It was not possible for Mamata Banerjee's TMC and CPIM to come on the same platform. Kejriwal's APP and Congress will never join hands. It was just like attending Parliament and sitting together, these opposition leaders were attending the meeting at Patna."

Furthermore, Shahnawaz said, "Everybody knows it was a Congress-sponsored meeting. Congress was holding the string. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was just a medium to bring opposition members on one platform. Otherwise, they have a lot of differences to sort out."