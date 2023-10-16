ONE MORE DIES IN NORTH EAST EXPRESS ACCIDENT DEATH TOLL RISES TO 5

Buxar: The toll in the derailment of the North-East Express in Raghunathpur in Bihar's Buxar district has increased to five after an injured passenger from West Bengal's Cooch Behar succumbed to her injuries in the AIIMS, Patna on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Reena Kumari Verma, resident of Cooch Behar. Reena, her husband Muktinath and two other family members, Anuiya and Santosh were traveling in North-East Express when the derailment took place near Raghunathpur station in Danapur division of East Central Railway on October 11. Reena and three others of her family were admitted to AIIMS, Patna. Her husband was discharged after treatment and the two others are currently undergoing treatment.

During the incident, 21 coaches of the express train derailed and four persons died on the spot while over 100 passengers were injured. The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals. Among whom, Reena who was admitted to AIIMS, Patna died yesterday. There are still many passenger who are undergoing treatment here.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accident was caused due to some fault in the railway track. Railway officials also pointed out that the train, which was travelling at a high speed, was halted by applying brakes. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased families and assured help from the state government.