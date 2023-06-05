Darbhanga: Newly married Roopa Kumari, a resident of Maniyari village in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, had never imagined in her wildest of dreams that she would lose her life partner forever. She was married on May 7. Her husband Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, along with his friend, was travelling to Chennai in the ill-fated Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express. Roopa's husband Akhilesh is no more in this world. Akhilesh and his friend Bouvesaheb Sahni died in the three trains collision, involving a goods train that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha.

Roopa's conjugal life was shattered. Even a month was not completed of Roopa's marriage. The family members of Akhilesh were devasted after hearing about the demise of the breadwinner. Roopa and her in-laws were in a state of shock and disbelief. The relatives of the deceased have been waiting for the arrival of the body.

"I was married on May 7, 2023. My husband was eking out a livelihood by selling juice in Chennai. He was into the juice business from the beginning. He left Darbhanga on June 1 for Chennai. After staying for less than a month, my husband told me that he have to start for Chennai," said Roopa, who was crying inconsolably.

"My husband and his friend Bouvesaheb Sahni left for Chennai on June 1. But fate had something else in store. Both died in the Odisha train accident. The deceased were identified based on the Aadhaar card they were carrying with them. The government officials contacted our family members and asked to take the body," she said while cursing her fate.

On receiving the information, the kin of both the deceased went to Odisha to bring back the bodies. Janak Paswan, a representative of Maniyari panchayat, said that two youths of the village died in the Odisha train accident. "Akhilesh Kumar Yadav and Bouvesaheb Sahni belonged to our panchayat died in the Balasore train accident in Odisha. We were informed about the incident over the phone. But, the administration was not handing over the bodies whose relatives had gone there to bring them back for performing the last rites."