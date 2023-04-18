Bhagalpur Bihar Days after a porn clip was played on the TV screens installed at Patna railway station in Bihar an obscene text was displayed on TV screens near Station Chowk in Bihar s Bhagalpur on Monday night at around 10 pm SubDivisional Officer SDO Dhananjay Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Chaudhary took cognizance of the matter and said that an investigation has been initiated into the episodeOnlookers were seen recording the incident on their phones A few people informed them about the incident to the officials who managed to shut down the screen Kanhaiya Yadav an eyewitness said I was standing with my friends near Station Chowk at around 10 pm when we noticed an obscene text being displayed on the TV screen just above the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar The text was displayed for about 5 to 10 minutes We immediately informed the officials about it Bhagalpur DSP said Whatever text was displayed on the TV screen above the Bhimrao Ambedkar statue is being investigated We have called for a technician to look into the matter The accused will be punished We launched an investigation into the issue Action will be taken against the culprits only after the investigation Also read Porn video clip streamed on display screen at Patna railway junction probe underwayPeople present on the spot captured the incident on their mobile phones and this news spread like a wildfire within no time The district administration swung into action and immediately started an investigation Earlier in March an adult clip was played on the TV screens at Patna railway station in Bihar for around three minutes Passengers lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force The indecent scenes left the passersby and officials redfaced as chaos overwhelmed the entire Patna junction