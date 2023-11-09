Patna: Amid an uproar by the opposition BJP in Bihar over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's “objectionable” remarks on the floor of the assembly about women, noted African-American singer Mary Millben on Thursday slammed Kumar for the remarks saying that the “value of women is being challenged”. On Tuesday, CM Nitish Kumar while speaking in the Bihar assembly on the recently conducted caste survey in the state said the fertility rate in Bihar had come down from 4.3% to 2.9% “due to the education of women”.

“An educated woman is able to ensure that sex does not necessarily end in pregnancy, which helps keep the population in check,” Kumar said. The Bihar CM's remarks have triggered a storm with the BJP calling for Kumar's resignation. The latest to join the voices to condemn the Bihar CM is singer Mary Millben.

In a detailed post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Millben while referring to Kumar's remarks, said the “value of women is being challenged”. “And I believe there is only one answer to this challenge. After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji’s comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar,” she wrote in the post. “If I were a citizen of India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister. In the holy scriptures, Queen Esther was admonished by her cousin Mordecai to boldly approach her husband, the King, to help save her Jewish people. It was Mordecai who challenged Esther to see her place as Queen, her place and time in the kingdom, as a defining moment to save her Jewish people. Mordecai said to Esther, “who knows but that you Esther have come to the kingdom, made Queen, for such a time as this?”

I believe the time is now for Nitish Kumar to resign and for an Esther to arise in Bihar. I believe the BJP should empower a woman to lead in Bihar. This would be the true sentiment of women empowerment and development in response. Or Bihar, do as SRK admonished in the film Jawan, “vote” and bring change. You the people of Bihar, of India, have the power to vote in a woman, to vote in change…for such a time as this. Namaste ,” Millben added. The noted singer also praised PM Narendra Modi claiming that Modi was the “best leader for India and the progress of Indian citizens”.

“Many people ask why I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and follow India affairs so closely. The answer is simple. I love India and the Indian people globally. And I believe the Prime Minister is the best leader for India and the progress of Indian citizens. He’s the best leader for the U.S.-India relationship, and for the global economic stability of the world. Moreover, he is a leader who believes in the empowerment of women,” she said.