Soon after the incident, rescue teams and locals rushed to the spot though the concerned RPF post in-charge has not confirmed any casualties yet. The train was going from New Delhi to Tinsukia.

Train derailment of this sort brings back the haunting memories of the Balasore train mishap earlier this year in which around 300 people lost their lives. The incident took place on June 2 when three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district. Such was the intensity of the impact that bodies of several passengers were mangled beyond recognition so much that even nearly five months after the incident, 28 bodies were still unidentified. The bodies were handed over to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the cremation on Tuesday.