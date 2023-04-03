Nalanda (Bihar) : The situation remained tense but 'under control' in violence-hit parts of Bihar. On the third day after the violence broke out in Nalanda district, the administration stepped up security measures in Bihar Sharif, the headquarters town of Nalanda district and many other riot-prone areas in the State.

DGP R S Bhatti along with senior police officials reached Nalanda on Sunday evening and inspected the affected places in Bihar Sharif. No one involved in violence will be spared, he said. He visited the Gagan Diwan Masjid centre where clashes first began. Nine companies of paramilitary forces and a mounted police team have also been called to Bihar Sharif to deal with any kind of emergency and disturbance.

The DGP, who is staying at Nalanda Circuit House, held a meeting with the top officials of the district and took stock of the situation. Also, he took information about each and every event. Along with this, he is questioning the accused arrested in the violent clash during the Ram Navami procession in the circuit house itself. The CJM of the district was also present on this occasion. Nalanda SP has told that so far 80 people have been detained. One person was killed and 14 people were injured in violence till now.

The mounted police team, which has also been called to control the situation, is touring all the areas in Bihar Sharif. Apart from this, a military squad has also been deployed. Section 144 is being strictly imposed. In Bihar Sharif, the administration has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

After the death of Gulshan due to a bullet injury in Paharpura Mohalla here, there was uneasy calm in the area and the dead body is still in the PMCH of Patna. The family member told that Gulshan Kumar had left the house and after that, his mobile got switched off. Gulshan Kumar's father Ravindra Prasad was a resident of the Paharpura Bihar police station area.

Police Commissioner Kumar Ravi and DIG Rakesh Kumar Rathi have been asked to camp continuously in Bihar Sharif till the atmosphere calms down. Apart from this, ATS SP Sanjay Kumar Singh has been made the Additional Superintendent of Police of Nalanda. On the other hand, Commissioner Kumar Ravi told that a committee of six people each have been formed in every ward of Bihar Sharif, which will help in ensuring peace and order. The Chief Minister's advisor Manish Kumar Verma is keeping an eye on the whole situation.