Patna: Ahead of the 3rd meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday ruled out appointment of multiple conveners for the alliance. The third meeting of opposition alliance INDIA, a coalition of opposition parties, is to be held in Mumbai on 31 Aug. and 1 Sept.

About 80 leaders of 26 parties including five chief ministers will participate in this meeting to be held at Holat Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while talking to the mediapersons said that the decision with regard to the appointment of conveners will be taken after the meeting in Mumbai.

"The decision of the coordinator will also be taken in the meeting. We are going to attend the meeting on 31st August,"Kumar said. The Bihar Chief Minister's remarks came three days after RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the INDIA bloc will have multiple conveners for better coordination in various states.

Kumar also spoke about the teacher recruitment exam being conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The teacher recruitment exam is being conducted by the BPSC on Aug. 24-26 in morning and evening shifts. “The rectuitment is being done on a large scale and the youth will benefit from it. Education is out priority,” Kumar said.

Over the ongoing caste enumeration, the Bihar Chief Minister said that the survey “will become a role model for the country”. “Now many states will start demanding this and we will make all the figures public,” he said. Targeting the BJP governement at the Centre, Kumar said, “Some people have done the work of obstructing the caste-based enumeration. This is known to all”.