NITISH KUMAR SHOULD LEAD OPPOSITION IN 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS BIHAR CONGRESS MLA NEETU SINGH AFTER ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

Patna: Following the loss of Congress in the assembly elections in three states at the hands of the BJP, party MLA from Bihar, Neetu Singh has said that the Congress top brass should show a “big heart” and allow chief minister Nitish Kumar to lead the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “I believe that the big leaders of Congress should show big heart and let Nitish Kumar lead the Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar is continuously working as a development man in Bihar, people across the country know him as a development man. He has been ahead in doing such work and we believe that if the Lok Sabha elections are fought under his leadership, it will be good for the country,” Singh said. “Those in the Congress party should show a big heart and accept the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar worked to unite the opposition parties in the entire country is very impressive. It was a big task and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is doing it properly," she added.

The Congress MLA said that the party had full confidence that it will form the government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. “But the leadership there made a mistake. Madhya Pradesh elections were fought under the leadership of Kamal Nath ji. But he (Kamal Nath) could not take the small parties into confidence. Because of this we lost there,” she said. She said that there are 72 seats where the Congress lost by a slim margin of 50, 100, 200, 400 and 1000 votes.

“Therefore the leadership there has made a mistake. The Congress candidates have not got less votes there. If we calculate, Congress party got 4 crore 90 lakh votes. The people there have expressed confidence in our leaders. But due to some reasons, despite getting more votes, we could not form the government”.

Neetu Singh contested the elections from Hisua seat of Nawada in the year 2020 on behalf of Congress and won. She often remains in the news for her controversial statements. Her father-in-law, late Aditya Singh, has also been a minister.