NITISH KUMAR SHOULD BE THE PRIME MINISTERIAL CANDIDATE BHAI VIRENDRA AMID RJD SUPREMO BACKING RAHUL AS PM

Patna: Even though Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate, the party spokesperson and senior leader Bhai Virendra said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is the most deserving candidate for the post.

"I would like Nitish Kumar to be the prime ministerial candidate. Under the leadership of Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar, political parties from across the country have been united at a single platform. Slogans are being raised to oust BJP from the country. Whenever Bihar has taken control, there has been a change. Whether there is consent in the INDIA alliance or not, it would be good if Nitish is made the PM candidate," Virendra said.

Asserting on the issue, Virendra said Bihar gave the country its first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. "In 1942, Mahatma Gandhi started the movement for India's freedom from Bihar. Again, it was Jayprakash Narayan who started the movement against Emergency from Bihar. After leaving the BJP in 2022, Nitish and Tejashwi have worked at uniting different parties of the country and the effects are visible now," he said.

Virendra said now when the country needs a change, someone from Bihar should become the PM. He said that in his opinion, Nitish should be the next probable PM. "Till now, no leader from Bihar has become the PM so it is the heartfelt desire of the people of this state that Nitish becomes the PM," Virendra said.