NITISH KUMAR LALU YADAV ARE DAYDREAMING RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD ON OPPOSITION MEETING

Patna (Bihar): Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took potshots at the Opposition meeting that was held here, saying they will not get any political advantage. Prasad, also a former Union Minister, took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who conveyed the crucial meeting, saying that he was "daydreaming".

Leaders of 17 political parties including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and Omar Abdullah (National Conference) attended the meeting.

"Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and all others are daydreaming. We will see how strong their (opposition) alliance will be," Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "They are not going to get any political advantage and it is not even sure how long this will last. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ran away. Let us see what happens next," added 68-year-old Prasad.

Several BJP leaders have lashed out at the Opposition meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbing it as a "photo session". BJP leader and Bihar MLC Syed Shahnawaz Hussain had said that the Opposition bonhomie would not continue even for three months. The Opposition leaders have vowed to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election together and will meet again at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on July 12. They will chalk out an agenda in the Shimla meeting.

