Patna (Bihar): Janata Dal (United) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ratnesh Sada will be sworn in on Friday as a minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. Recently, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi Santosh Suman had quit the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. Santosh Suman was the Minister for SC and ST Welfare.

Ratnesh has been consecutively elected for three times from the Sonbarsha Assembly constituency in the Saharsa district of Bihar. Ratnesh himself thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the opportunity which is being given to him. He said that people of his community are more happy than him.

Ratnesh will take oath on Friday at 10.30 am at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Patna. He will be sworn in as a Minister by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and all the Cabinet Ministers will be present for the oath-taking ceremony, senior officials from the Raj Bhavan said.

Ratnesh Sada is also the President of JDU Mahadalit Cell in Bihar. Sada, who passed his 12 standard exam in 1989, belongs to the Musahar community. He is popular among his community members. Ratnesh in the past has always hit out at Jitan Ram Manjhi saying that the latter has not done anything for the Musahar community. Sources said that Nitish Kumar has given an opportunity to Ratnesh Sada as he does not want the 'Mahadalit' votes to be affected.

