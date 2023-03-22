Jehanabad: At least nine juvenile inmates lodged at a reform home in the Jehanabad area of Bihar escaped after breaking the window on Tuesday, officials said. As per the officials, the incident took place late last night. According to official sources the nine children arrested in different cases, broke open the window of the reform home near Sai Mandir area of Jehanabad Nagar police station area of Bihar.

The child prisoners later escaped after scaling the compound wall of the reform home, an official said. Out of the nine absconding child prisoners, six prisoners are said to be residents of Hajipur in Vaishali district. Two are from the Arwal district and the remaining is a locals from Jehanabad district.

As soon as the in-charge and employees of the Child Reform Home came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning, there was a stir among the staffers. Upon being informed about the incident Sub-Divisional Officer Manoj Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashok Kumar Pandey reached the child reform home and launched an investigation into the matter.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding child prisoners. The security personnel posted at the Child Reform Home said that they were off duty at the time the children fled. "We were not on duty, the incident happened only last night. Nine kids have escaped, but we don't have much information about it," said the security personnel.

This is not the first time such an incident took place in the state. The repeated incidents of child prisoners escaping from reform homes have failed to move the officials to reinforce the security at the childcare homes. The authorities are being flayed for the knee-jerk reactions at the time of the incidents without putting in systematic efforts to curb such incidents.