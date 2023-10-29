NIA files supplementary chargesheet agaisnt PFI terror operative
Published: 1 hours ago
Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating subversive activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar, filed a supplementary chargesheet under various sections against Anwar Rashid, the main accused in a PFI-related case. According to the NIA, Anwar was a member of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI.
According to the investigating agency, at the time when PFI activities were going on actively in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Anwar Rashid had associated himself with this organisation. During investigations, Rashid admitted that he along with other module members were working to fulfill their objective of making India an Islamic state. He was involved in activities ranging from fund transfer to sharing radical literature with others.
On July 12 last year, the local police had registered an FIR against 26 accused in a case related to Phulwari Sharif of Patna district. After about 10 days, the National Investigation Agency took the case into its own hands and increased the scope of investigation. On January 7, August 3, and September 1, chargesheets were filed against 13 suspects. He is a resident of Sant Ravidas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
According to sleuths, banned PFI is working on a plan to make India a Muslim nation by 2047. During interrogation, Anwar said he targeted people of places like Lakshadweep with 70 percent Muslim inhabitants, and eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir with a majority Muslim population for indoctrination. He said the terror module members took inspiration from the calculation that after Hindus, Muslims have the largest population in India. According to their calculation, this population figure will become 100 percent by 2047 and then India will be declared an Islamic state. During the raid in Phulwari Sharif, posters related to this plan were also found.