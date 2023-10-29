NIA FILES SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGESHEET AGAISNT PFI TERROR OPERATIVE

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating subversive activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar, filed a supplementary chargesheet under various sections against Anwar Rashid, the main accused in a PFI-related case. According to the NIA, Anwar was a member of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI.

According to the investigating agency, at the time when PFI activities were going on actively in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Anwar Rashid had associated himself with this organisation. During investigations, Rashid admitted that he along with other module members were working to fulfill their objective of making India an Islamic state. He was involved in activities ranging from fund transfer to sharing radical literature with others.

On July 12 last year, the local police had registered an FIR against 26 accused in a case related to Phulwari Sharif of Patna district. After about 10 days, the National Investigation Agency took the case into its own hands and increased the scope of investigation. On January 7, August 3, and September 1, chargesheets were filed against 13 suspects. He is a resident of Sant Ravidas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.