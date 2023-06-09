Patna Bihar The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has initiated action in the matter of 150 children falling ill after having a midday meal in Bihar s West Champaran district The Commission has sent a notice to Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani seeking his reply The NHRC has said that there has been a lapse on the part of the officers in this matterThe NHRC sought information about the whole matter and has given 4 weeks time for taking remedial steps The Commission has sent this notice to the Chief Secretary on the basis of the news published in the media and has also cited it The NHRC has said that if these news reports are true then it is a case of violation of the human rights of children in which the negligence of the officers has surfacedThe NHRC has cited reports that the food was improperly prepared and given to the children There has also been a lapse in inspection on the part of the school authorities it quoted the reports as saying The commission has said in its letter that the government should also inform in its report that such incidents will not recur in futureThe Chief Secretary of Bihar has also been asked as to what action has been taken so far against those who are found guilty of this incident What steps have been taken by the government to prevent such incidents from happening again It has also been claimed in the report that government guidelines are not being followed properly by the schoolLast Thursday 150 children fell ill after eating the midday meal at the Government Middle School located in Narwal Barwal Panchayat in Bagaha Those who were admitted to the hospital were treated According to the doctors there was a complaint of minor food poisoning After the incident the parents of the children created a ruckus in the school and demanded that food should not be brought to the school after getting cooked by the NGO but food should be made for the children inside the school itself The investigation of this matter is still going on by the local administration